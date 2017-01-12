New wind turbines for old – they’ll be larger but far fewer are required

New figures reveal that the new generation of wind turbines can generate vastly more power than the current type, TV2 Nyheder reports.

At present, Denmark has 4,200 onshore wind turbines. In an answer to a question put by Jens Joel, the Socialdemokratiet energy spokesperson, the energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, stated that 3,300 of these turbines could be removed if they were replaced by larger, modern turbines – with no drop in energy production.

There has been increasing opposition to wind turbines around the country. Recently, planned turbine parks in Esbjerg and Tønder were cancelled due to public protests.

New system of support urgently needed

Half of the present turbines will be ripe for replacement before 2030, but because the present system of subsidies stops next year, the changeover process has stalled, Kristine Grunnet, the chief consultant for Dansk Energi, points out.

“We face the huge challenge that support for onshore turbines expires on February 21 next year, and that means that onshore turbines won’t be erected after that date – at least, it certainly appears that way, given the amount you can earn under current market conditions,” she said.

Because of this, electric companies are holding back from investing in new clean energy technology for as much as 5 billion kroner – especially in Jutland.

Could still generate opposition

Grunnet emphasises that onshore turbines provide the cheapest form of renewable energy, but the new 3.3 megawatt turbines are 130-150 metres tall and will certainly be seen as an eyesore by some.

“Of course, this does present quite a challenge. But when we see how few turbines it takes to replace the present ones, we really feel that it is a good way to preserve the Danish landscape. One new turbine can replace five to seven old ones,” said Grunnet.