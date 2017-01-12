 News in Digest: Heat turned up on Danske Bank – The Post

News in Digest: Heat turned up on Danske Bank

Both Denmark and Estonia have launched investigations into money laundering claims at its Tallinn branch

It’s getting tropical in Tallinn (photo: Finn Årup Nielsen)
August 26th, 2018 6:00 pm| by The Copenhagen Post
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The public prosecutor for serious economic and international crime, SØIK, has launched a criminal investigation into money laundering allegations at the Estonian branch of Danske Bank – claims that first surfaced in September 2017.

A recent leak estimated that as much as 53 billion kroner from countries such as Russia, Azerbaijan and Moldova has been laundered – a “colossal” amount, SF’s Lisbeth Bech Poulsen told Politiken, which represents “the biggest money laundering case we have ever seen”.

It is believed the branch made a gross profit of 1.5 billion kroner from its non-resident portfolio between 2007 and 2015, but Danske Bank has said it will forgo all the earnings.

Allegation of theft
Just last month, the British businessman and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management (HCM), William Browder, reported Danske Bank to the Danish and Estonian police for its role in the theft of 1.4 billion kroner from HCM in 2007.

SØIK’s decision follows a similar one by the Estonian authorities in late July, and the results of Danske Bank’s own inquiry are expected in September.

Nordea’s busy summer
In related news, Danske Bank was one of five banks fined by the European Securities and Markets Authority for issuing credit ratings between June 2011 and August 2016 without being authorised to do so.

Nordea, which was also fined, has had a busy summer, first forking out 4.5 billion kroner to acquire Gjensidige Bank, a Norwegian online enterprise that specialises in loans to buy cars, from the insurance group Gjensidige Forsikring.

And then it learned that the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has approved its application to run a department in New York State in the wake of a merger between its Swedish and Finnish banks.

Class action fails
In other banking news, a class action involving 454 Amagerbanken shareholders has failed at the eastern high court, Østre Landsret, to recover 30.5 million kroner in compensation after helping to raise funds to aid the bank’s recovery in late 2010.

However, despite a two-year state guarantee and funding, the bank was shut down 88 days later in February 2011, and the shareholders allege they were misinformed by the FSA.

Related News



Latest News

Business
News in Digest: Heat turned up on Danske Bank
Business Opinions
Living in an Expat World: What is Danish summer?
National
News in Digest: No disputing the story of the summer
Opinion
Living Faith: Greetings … in case you can’t make today’s fete!

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved