 No overwhelming need for science jobs in Denmark – survey – The Post

No overwhelming need for science jobs in Denmark – survey

Danish employers have the lowest need for STEM graduates in the world, reports Randstad Workmonitor

Danes have no pressing concerns about a lack of science graduates or digitalisation know-how (photo: Pixabay)
July 4th, 2019 12:05 pm| by Ben Hamilton

Politicians are doing their best in Denmark to limit the numbers of university places for humanities subjects, but according to a recent survey, most Danes do not feel their employer is crying out for STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) jobs.

Just 28 percent believe their employers are in need of STEM recruits – the lowest ranking among the 34 countries from Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas that take part in the Randstad Workmonitor, a work-related survey launched in the Netherlands in 2003.

Overall, the global average was 48 percent and, perhaps tellingly, the three BRIC nations included in the survey – China, India and Brazil – had the highest concerns.

Confident of the future
Some 56 percent of Danes contend that students should focus on STEM subjects in their studies (compared to a global average of 71) and 49 percent (66) would do so if they were 18 again, with 61 (72) saying they would also have a digital/online focus.

Overall, only 46 percent of Danes are concerned their employers are having trouble finding the right talent, compared to a global average of 61.

And few have concerns their jobs will disappear anytime soon, with 23 percent (34) expecting their job to be automated in the next five to ten years.

Coping with digitalisation a breeze
Overall 81 percent (78) of Danes feel equipped to deal with digitalisation in their job.

And only 56 percent (68) contend that their employer should invest more heavily in developing the digital skills of their staff.

The BRIC nations were the most confident regarding their skills – China (94), India (90) and Brazil (94) – although high proportions decried the lack of development, with 88, 95 and 87 percent respectively.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Roskilde 2019: Please let Bob Dylan lie down
Activities
Roskilde 2019: Cardi B’s sexy show runs of steam
Activities
Roskilde 2019: Farveblind breaks in Apollo Stage with driving Danish rhythms
National
Poverty = prospects: How Danish youngsters are wising up to making their studies count

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved