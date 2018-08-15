No overwhelming need for science jobs in Denmark – survey

Politicians are doing their best in Denmark to limit the numbers of university places for humanities subjects, but according to a recent survey, most Danes do not feel their employer is crying out for STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) jobs.

Just 28 percent believe their employers are in need of STEM recruits – the lowest ranking among the 34 countries from Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas that take part in the Randstad Workmonitor, a work-related survey launched in the Netherlands in 2003.

Overall, the global average was 48 percent and, perhaps tellingly, the three BRIC nations included in the survey – China, India and Brazil – had the highest concerns.

Confident of the future

Some 56 percent of Danes contend that students should focus on STEM subjects in their studies (compared to a global average of 71) and 49 percent (66) would do so if they were 18 again, with 61 (72) saying they would also have a digital/online focus.

Overall, only 46 percent of Danes are concerned their employers are having trouble finding the right talent, compared to a global average of 61.

And few have concerns their jobs will disappear anytime soon, with 23 percent (34) expecting their job to be automated in the next five to ten years.

Coping with digitalisation a breeze

Overall 81 percent (78) of Danes feel equipped to deal with digitalisation in their job.

And only 56 percent (68) contend that their employer should invest more heavily in developing the digital skills of their staff.

The BRIC nations were the most confident regarding their skills – China (94), India (90) and Brazil (94) – although high proportions decried the lack of development, with 88, 95 and 87 percent respectively.