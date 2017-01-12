Nordea firmly in the crosshairs over money-laundering

Nordea has well and truly joined Danske Bank in the dock – if fresh allegations prove true about alleged money-laundering on a massive scale.

The US-born British financier and whistleblower William Browder has reported Nordea to the Swedish police’s financial crime unit for crimes similar to those committed by Danske Bank, reports TV2 Nyheder.

A spokesperson for the Danish economic crime unit SØIK has confirmed via Twitter that he has also heard from Browder.

Browder’s claims follow allegations reported in the media last week.

They’ve got form

“We can confirm that we’ve received a report concerning Nordea, [an organisation] that we are already conducting a case against. We will, of course, look closely at the material and co-ordinate with the relevant foreign authorities,” said the tweet.

READ MORE: Suspected money laundering at Nordea

Allegedly, suspicious transactions worth over 1.1 billion kroner have taken place at 365 bank branches in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank has not made any official comment on the reports.

READ ALSO: Danish banks in gigantic money-laundering scandal

In the past, Nordea has been fined between 30 and 50 million Swedish krona for similar activities. In 2015 alone, the Swedish financial authority fined the bank 50 million kroner for insufficient efforts to combat money-laundering for the third time in just five years.