Novo Nordisk up to second on Denmark’s biggest company list

Encouraged by a potent economic year, there were some new movers and shakers on Børsen’s annual list of the 1,000 biggest companies Denmark.

Shipping giant Maersk remained the country’s powerhouse by some distance, and with its net turnover of 246 billion kroner, it is bigger than numbers two and three put together.

And it is here there are changes. Pharma firm Novo Nordisk (111.8 billion) has passed Danske Bank (97.5 billion) to become the second biggest company in Denmark – Danske Bank’s money laundering scandal certainly hasn’t helped matters.

Finance struggles

According to Børsen, the financial sector in Denmark is the only one that has struggled over the past year as all other industries, particularly the energy sector, have boomed ahead.

DSV (79 billion) came in fourth, followed by Arla Foods (77.7), Vestas (75), Ørsted (75), ISS (73), USTC (71) and Danske Commodities (69).

Other notables included Carlsberg (12th), Danfoss (15), Lego (18), Bestseller (25), Pandora (26), FLSmidth (31), Jysk (35), Coloplast (40) and Novozymes (44).

Børsen also revealed that north Zealand and Copenhagen had the most companies in the top 1,000 with 476, followed by mid-Jutland and Funen (206), south-Jutland (187), north-Jutland (73), Zealand (49) and Greenland/Faroe Islands (9).

Check out the entire list here (pay wall).

This week, Berlingske newspaper revealed that Lego owners, the Kirk Kristiansen family, were the wealthiest in Denmark.