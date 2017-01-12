 Open Entrepreneurship initiative to link research more closely with business – The Post

Open Entrepreneurship initiative to link research more closely with business

Research projects are sometimes more purely academic than firmly anchored in the world of business. A new project aims to change the ballance

The project should make sure their research is commercially-targeted (photo: US Army RDECOM)
April 7th, 2017 3:05 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new co-operative project between four Danish universities and the Danish industry foundation, Industriens Fond, has been set up to make research more commercially relevant.

One of the partners involved is Danish Technical University (DTU) and as a first step, each of the four universities will open an independent research unit.



The unit at DTU will be called DTU Fotonik and it will concentrate its focus on areas such as light sources, lasers, sensors and communications technology.

To ensure that the units specifically focus on the commercial aspects, it will be run outside the normal university regime.

“The research units will be decentralised in each university and concern themselves with specific technical fields which have been identified as having a high marketable potential, and where research is done on a high international level,” said Mads Lebech, head of Industriens Fond.

READ ALSO: News in Digest: Research paying off in Denmark

Experience a prerequisite
It is also important that, in addition to having significant technical expertise in the particular area, the staff have experience of entrepreneurship and running a company, and have good networks and market knowledge within the relevant field.

“In this way, we combine a strong technological side, an interesting market, and a team of clever people who can bring research successfully into the marketplace in the form of, for example, a new spin-out company,” Lebech added.

Right people, right place
Putting together a clever team is the key to success, according to Jes Broeng, a professor at DTU Fotonik. For the last year, he has been a guest researcher at UC Berkeley in California and he is now going to head up project Open Entreprenership.

“People and relationships are important when you want to build bridges between science and business. The right people have to be involved when you want to convert research to commercial success,” Broeng said.

Four universities are involved in the project to start with, but if it is a success, the idea can be expanded to include other Danish research institutions.

Open Entrepreneurship has been given a grant of 35 million kroner by Industriens Fond and the project will be subject to continuous evaluation over the coming year.

Related News



Latest News

History
On display, then bottoms away at the Academy
InOut
Museums Corner: Spring’s new start a time to reflect on the past
News
Foreign companies dominant in Danish research and development
Business
Open Entrepreneurship initiative to link research more closely with business

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved