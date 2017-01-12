 Passenger numbers up at Danish airports – The Post

Passenger numbers up at Danish airports

Despite only showing a very modest increase, last year still turned out to be a record one for the number of flights out of Denmark

Copenhagen may still be the biggest airport but Billund is catching up (photo: Nico-dk)
February 12th, 2018 8:45 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Figures compiled by the Danish traffic authority Trafikstyrelsen show that 2017 was a bumper year for airline travellers.

Last year, 17.5 million passengers flew from Danish airports and that is an increase of almost 1 percent on the previous year, reports Standby Denmark.

Traffic within Denmark remained more or less unchanged at around 1.9 million passengers.

Billund taking a big leap
Copenhagen airport was responsible for by far the lion’s share of the passenger figures, with 29,177,761, but Billund in Jutland showed the greatest increase percentage-wise, up 9.1 percent on the previous year.

Trafikstyrelsen’s figures also show that over a ten-year period from 2008-2017, the number of travellers flying out of Denmark has risen by almost 33 percent.

The majority of passengers flying abroad were going to and from the UK (a little over 3 million travellers), followed by Spain at around 2.6 million, Norway at 2.5 million, Germany at 2.4 million and Sweden at 1.8 million.

