Piracy and trademark infringement an expensive business for Denmark

Figures compiled by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) copyright protection body reveal that Denmark loses around 6.17 billion kroner per year as a result of pirate copying and trademark forgery.

The losses are distributed over eleven sectors: cosmetics and personal hygiene items; clothing, footwear and accessories; sportswear; toys and games; jewellery and watches; handbags and luggage; recorded music; wine and spirits; pharmaceutical products; pesticides; and smartphones.

High value goods, mild sentences if caught and a high return on investment make it attractive for criminal gangs to get involved in counterfeiting. These gangs are becoming more and more sophisticated as technology and distribution channels expand and the variety of goods being counterfeited is growing.

Job-losses as well as financial ones

The total cost to the EU is estimated to be around 446 billion kroner per year, representing 7.4 percent of the total turnover of the EU in the sectors investigated.

As well as the financial loss, it is estimated that around 468,000 potential jobs have also been lost at firms that would otherwise have produced the legitimate goods.

If the designer cap fits … check it before buying

Clothing, footwear and accessories is the largest of the sectors analysed, and here alone the EU is estimated to lose 211 billion kroner per year – 9.7 percent of the total turnover. Denmark’s share of this is estimated to be 1.47 percent – 4.6 percent of the total turnover.

Percentage-wise Denmark has a relatively high figure when it comes to fake cosmetics and personal hygiene items. Here, the loss is estimated to be 763 million kroner – 11.7 percent of the total turnover.

EUIPO, which is based in Spain and has been compiling figures over a five-year period, is responsible for registering and protecting trademarks and registered designs to protect intellectual property rights across the EU.