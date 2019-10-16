PLAY-time at CPH Airport: New budget airline circling

Copenhagen Airport looks set to get another budget airline in the near future following news that Icelandic outfit PLAY is keen on opening a route between Reykjavik and the Danish capital.

Founded from the ashes of the bankruptcy of WOW air, PLAY is awaiting approval from Copenhagen Airport and is also eyeing routes to Alicante, Berlin, London, Paris and Tenerife.

The airline plans to operate six Airbus A321 aircraft from this coming May, eight during 2020 and ten in 2021 – including four routes to North America.

Still up in the air

CPH Airport has yet to confirm PLAY’s application for a slot permit, and PLAY still requires a permit from the Icelandic aviation authority.

The British investment fund Athene Capital is among the backers, but the airline is seeking a further 1.5 billion Icelandic kroner in capital from Icelandic investors.