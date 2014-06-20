Contact us Advertise with us

Program launched to mentor highly-qualified refugees

Program aims to help refugees realise their potential in the job market

US ambassador Rufus Gifford is spearheading the initiative (photo: Hasse Ferrold) US ambassador Rufus Gifford is spearheading the initiative (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
August 29th, 2016 5:25 pm| by Sohini Kumar
It has never been easy getting a job, but prospects might be improving for qualified refugees in Denmark.

The US Embassy is working with the American Chamber of Commerce and Forening Nydansker (association new Dane) to create a network of mentors who can help refugees to enter the competitive job market.

Both mentors and mentees attending
The program will be launched on Wednesday August 31, with both mentors and mentees present.



“We have some Syrian refugees attending the event along with their mentors from IBM and Novo Nordisk,” confirmed the US Embassy.

Also present will be Henrik Froekjaer, the vice president of IBM, who will be a mentor himself; Jens Klarskov, the administrative director of the Confederation of Danish Enterprise; Forening Nydansker head Torben Moeller Hansen; and US ambassador Rufus Gifford.

The launch will take place on Wednesday from 16:30-18:30 at the US ambassador’s residence in Charlottenlund.


