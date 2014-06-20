Roskilde Festival gives 17.4 million kroner to charity

This year, Roskilde Festival’s entire profit of 17.4 million kroner is available for distribution among the charities and voluntary organisation which the festival supports.
The recipients are predominantly organisations which have to do with children and young people.
With 100,000 people buying tickets to the week-long event, which included such names as PJ Harvey, Neil Young, Tame Impala, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians and LCD Soundsystem, the festival was sold out.
Support for children and young people
The purpose of the charity society is to support initiatives which are of benefit to children and young people, as well as humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work. The money has to be distributed before this year’s festival is held.
Among this year’s beneficiaries are organisations such as Amnesty International, Askovfonden, the Everyday Sexism Project, Folkekirkens Nødhjælp, Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke, Sex & Samfund and Trampolinhuset.
Since 1971 and as of 2016, Roskilde Festival has donated approximately 43 million Euros to charity.