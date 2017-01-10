The annual report from Airline Ratings has rated the Scandinavian airline SAS as being among the safest airlines in the skies.

The report, which ranked 425 airlines from around the world, had SAS among the 20 safest airlines.

“We are really pleased and proud that we are in the top 20 safest airlines in the world,” Mariam Skovfoged, the head of communications for SAS in Denmark, told CHECK-IN.dk.