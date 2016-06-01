SAS cancelling hundreds of flights tomorrow as pilot strike draws near

If you are scheduled to take a Scandinavian Airlines flight tomorrow or in the next few days, you might want to pay close attention right about now.

Due to a potential pilot strike in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, SAS has warned that it will cancel over 200 flights worldwide tomorrow. The airline advises anyone travelling on its flights tomorrow to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“As a result of the notice of strike from the pilot unions in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, SAS is taking precautionary measures to protect travellers and staff,” SAS wrote on Facebook.

“This means that a number of flights will be cancelled to avoid stranded travellers and crews.”

Free to change tickets

Currently, 28 departures out of Copenhagen Airport are scheduled to be cancelled tomorrow – mostly morning flights – while one flight from Aalborg is also on the chopping block. No flights from Aarhus or Billund are impacted yet.

The pilot union gave notice of a strike on April 2 and, despite the parties negotiating since then for a new wage bargaining agreement, a deal has yet to be reached.

SAS said it would offer its customers the option to alter their flights free of charge, even if the flight has not been cancelled or impacted otherwise.

The criteria for this is that the flight is scheduled to take place between April 26 and 29, has a ticket number that begins with 117, and is purchased from the SAS website, app or call centre on or before April 24.

If you have booked via outside travel agencies, travellers must contact them directly. You can get more information in English here.