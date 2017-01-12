 SAS cancels all flights to and from New York – The Post

SAS cancels all flights to and from New York

Blizzard on the US eastern seaboard hampering air traffic

SAS keeping its NY flights grounded (photo: SAS)
March 14th, 2017 9:51 am| by Christian W
Due to the blizzard currently menacing the eastern US seaboard, the Scandinavian airline SAS has cancelled all of today’s flights from Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo to New York – both ways.

According to Norwegian media, the situation will impact around 1,000 passengers.



Knut Morten Johansen, the airline’s head of media relations in Norway, told Dagens Næringsliv the infrastructure in the US lacked the Nordics’ capability to function in such weather conditions.

SAS wouldn’t rule out also cancelling some flights tomorrow.

READ MORE: SAS could move all intercontinental flights from Stockholm to Copenhagen

Norwegian tentative
SAS’ main competitor, Norwegian, has yet to make a decision on whether to cancel flights from Scandinavia to New York, but the airline is monitoring the situation closely.

Some 5,000 flights to the east coast of the US have been cancelled this week so far.

You can keep an eye on flight departures out of Copenhagen Airport here.

