 SAS opens 17 new routes from Scandinavia  – The Post

SAS opens 17 new routes from Scandinavia 

Five new destinations from Copenhagen include Florence, Marseille and … Cornwall-Newquay 

Coming to a host of new destinations (photo: Pixabay)
October 8th, 2018 4:27 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Scandinavian airline SAS has unveiled that its summer plans for next year will include 17 new routes from Scandinavia. 

Five of the new routes will depart from Copenhagen and those destinations are Cornwall-Newquay in the UK, Catania and Florence in Italy, Marseille in France and Szczecin in Poland. 

The routes to Szczecin and Florence will be launched in April, while the other three will kick off in June. Two new flights will also depart from Aarhus Airport to Rome, Italy and Faro in Portugal. 

READ MORE: SAS grounds flights to Germany today as airline inks massive deal with Airbus

Other Scandi routes
Outside Denmark, there will be four new routes from Stockholm to Catania, Marseille, Naples and Reykjavik, while Gothenburg will service a flight to Faro. 

From Norway, there will be two new routes leaving Oslo to Faro and Antalya, while Bergen (Nice and Alanya) and Stavanger (Alanya) will also see new routes next summer. 

Tickets for flights to the new destinations will be accessible as of tomorrow. 

Related News



Latest News

National
Danish Invictus Team all packed for Australia
National
Government gives local police a significant boost 
News
Towers advance to Mermaid Bowl 30
Business
SAS opens 17 new routes from Scandinavia 

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved