SAS ushering in seasonal travel periods and new ticket classes

Earlier this summer, Scandinavian Airlines unveiled plans to introduce its new Airbus A350 on its Copenhagen-Chicago route – the planes will have a new seat configuration, a unique cabin environment and increased fuel efficiency.

Now the airline has heralded further revamps, including incorporating seasonal travel periods and new ticket types into the mixer.

From today, tickets with departure dates later than November 5 will be divided up into the three seasonal period categories: peak season, off season and shoulder season (the time between the first two mentioned).

Off season will encompass travel within Europe from November 5-December 12 this year, as well as January 10-March 31 and November 6-December 10 in 2020.

Shoulder season will be from this coming December 13-January 9 and then from April 1-June 18, August 21-November 5 in 2020 and from December 11 to January 10 at the end of next year. Peak season will be between June 19 and 20 August next year.

New ticket names

Current SAS ticket types SAS Go, SAS Plus and SAS Business will remain in service until November 12, after which new classes Go Light, Go Smart, Go Pro and Go Saver will be launched in the ‘Go Class’.

A new ‘Plus Class’ will also be ushered in at that time, consisting of Plus Smart, Plus pro and Plus Full Flex, while business class options – only accessible on long-range flights – will be named Business Smart and Business Pro.

Meeting the Finns

In related news, a new conference centre with the ability to hold events with a capacity of 700 people is scheduled to open near Copenhagen Airport next week.

The centre, operated by the Finnish firm Huone International, will be located on Amager Strandvej 390 – in close proximity of the airport and Kastrup Metro Station.

The 3,800 sqm centre includes full-service meeting facilities, including 20 themed rooms – including Nyhavn (see below) and Greenland rooms – a restaurant, bar and common areas. Huone International runs meeting centres in Finland and in Singapore.