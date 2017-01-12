Siemens closes Danish blade factory

Siemens Wind Power has delivered a sad message to the 430 employees of its factory in Engesvang near Silkeborg in Jutland.
The German manufacturer has decided to close the plant and lay off all of the employees.
The demand in the marketplace is for larger blades than those manufactured at the Jutland plant.
Still a major employer
Company administrators explained that the plant could not be retooled to make the larger blades. The Engesvang plant had been making blades for ten years. Production will continue at Siemens plants in Brande and Aalborg.
Despite the layoffs, Siemens expects to continue to employ over 8,000 Danes, 6,500 of whom are in the wind turbine business.