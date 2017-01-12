Singularity University opening organisation in Denmark

The renowned Silicon Valley-based think-tank Singularity University has announced plans to establish a new innovation hub in Copenhagen.

The hub will be located at a 5,000 sqm space in Copenhagen Science City and will aim to provide a lift to Danish digitalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“When I visited Silicon Valley last week, Singularity University was the first item on my agenda – and with good reason,” said the foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen.

“SU bridges the gap between global challenges and technological solutions, which is important to us if we want to keep one step ahead of the future.”

CPH nails it

The new innovation hub will become just the second to be established by Singularity University outside its headquarters in Silicon Valley. According to Samuelsen, this underlines Denmark’s position as an elite location for innovation and digitalisation.

SingularityU Denmark, as the hub will be called, will offer a number of education and innovation courses that combine latest trends within exponential technology with future business arenas.

According to Rob Nail, the global head of Singularity University, the choice of Denmark was not a coincidence.

“Denmark is a recognised global leader in many areas of technology, including green tech, biotech, pharmaceutical sciences, telecommunications, IT and design. We all know the successes born in Denmark: LEGO, Universal Robots and Skype – to name just a few,” said Nail.

“Our intent with the new business venture is to build on these achievements and create new opportunities. I was told that LEGO is short for ‘leg godt’, and SU wants to ‘play well’ in Denmark.”

