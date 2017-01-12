The Danish chef making things ‘appen on the global social dining scene

Frank Lantz, a passionate Danish chef and entrepreneur, wants to challenge the traditional way we experience our meals.

After living out his dream running various restaurants in Copenhagen and several other successful businesses, he now wants to share his passion for food with everyone.

And he wants to do that through the social dining app TastePlease.

Introductions over starters

The decision to create TastePlease came to Lantz about a year ago when he realised that through social media we “know a lot of people without knowing anyone”.

Stressing the mantra “food is worth sharing’’, he decided to create a way for people to get to know each other and to enjoy food in the best way possible in a home setting.

Unbridled passion

“I created TastePlease to peel away some of the constraints and limitations associated with a traditional restaurant,” he explained to CPH POST.

“I wanted to get back to the pure experience of cooking and sharing great food – something I think we can all relate to. The idea behind TastePlease is really quite simple – we want to bring people together through a shared passion for food.”

Launching on March 22

Conceived in Copenhagen, TastePlease will be launched tomorrow and will provide people with an easy-to-use social dinning platform.

Signing up is easy and free through most popular social media platforms. The app is straightforward to use, providing an enjoyable user experience.

Besides bringing foodies together who share a mutual passion for food, TastePlease aims to provide people with a unique and exciting way to meet new people and also enable travellers to experience traditional cuisine.

Multi-lingual, multiple options

The TastePlease app, which covers 190 countries, can be used in 14 languages including Danish, English, Spanish and Japanese.

Anyone can sign up: whether they want to host dinners and showcase their cooking techniques or simply eat good food and meet new people.

Users can search for events based on location, menu or price-range – and there is nothing to stop professionals using the platform to host outlandish, one-off events at spectacular venues.

Hosts and diners will be able to rate each other, and also message one another.