The number of police-reported webshops on the rise

The Danish certification scheme for secure, transparent online shopping, e-mærket, has reported 150,000 webshops to the police for attempting to deceive consumers.

E-mærket worries about the exasperation of the problem, as only 10,000 websites were reported last year.

Out of the lot, two-thirds market themselves in Danish or offered the option to pay with Danish kroner, and all are registered to foreign domains ending in .com or .net. However, the foreign domain does not seem to be an obstacle in luring in Danish consumers.

“Danes shop more and more on foreign websites and therefore think less about whether the webshop is Danish,” Toke Mølgaard, head of communications at e-mærket, told DR.

Fake webshops are part of a larger trend encompassing cybercrime worldwide. Not only do scammers take the customer’s money, but also information from credit cards, which they later sell to third parties. Scammers operating from abroad present a great challenge to police investigations.

“It can take a long time before these pages are put out of business,” said Mølgaard.

Too good to be true

Some scams are more elaborate than others, but e-mærket recommends consumers taking precautions before they buy from webshops.

Taking the time to question whether deals on well-known brands are too good to be true or checking for weird URLs that do not match the web site’s name, can save consumers considerable trouble.

Another way to spot many of the dubious webshops is by looking for grammar mistakes or incomprehensible wording, as most use text that has been translated by a computer. E-mærket points to the ‘About Us’ page as a good place to start, since scammers will usually put more effort into the products page.

Special Prosecutor at the cybercrime unit Dorte Frandsen encourages consumers to pay attention.

“You risk getting a different item than the one you ordered. Usually, you get copies and not the genuine article. But you also risk more serious issues, like having your credit card information stolen,” Dorte Frandsen, a special prosecutor with the police cybercrime unit, told DR Nyheder.

To provide assistance, e-mærket and safety foundation, TrygFonden, have launched a free tool designed to help consumers locate webshops that are scam-free.