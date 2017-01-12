The one-stop store for prospective MBA students where everything is free

Exclusive scholarships available at the QS Connect MBA event on October 2 at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel

“MBA? So this isn’t a basketball game? But we wanted to meet Kobe Bryant!” Still, there’s something undeniably glamourous about those three letters in unison when they follow someone’s name on a business card.



It’s a stamp of approval that opens doors, and your journey to its exclusive club could potentially begin when you swing through the entrance of the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel on October 2 to attend the QS Connect MBA event.

Organised by QS, the world’s leading global provider of specialist higher education and careers information and solutions, entry is completely free – providing you register in good time, as the number of available spaces is limited!

Seminars and scholarships

Attendance will put prospective master of business administration (MBA) students into direct contact with the admission directors from some of the world’s top business schools and enable them to attend workshops, seminars and panel discussions to further enhance their applications.

This is a one-stop store that is guaranteed to transform a MBA application from ponderous nag to pedigree racehorse.

Specifically, prospective MBA students will be able to attend QS panels offering advice on admissions and studying abroad; improve their GMAT™ scores at dedicated workshops; find out about scholarships worth 1.7 million US dollars (7.26 million kroner) available exclusively to fair attendees; and hear about MBA experience from top business school alumni at dedicated seminars.

Last but not least, attendees can close the evening with a drink at the get-together with all the school representatives, alumni and like-minded professionals.

Personalised schedules

Perhaps most importantly, the event will once and for all confirm whether taking an MBA is the right step – for both the student’s personal and professional development.

It’s advised that all attendees bring an extensive CV, as this will be used to create a fully-personalised schedule of 30-minute meetings face-to-face with the admissions directors.

Representatives will be present from Copenhagen Business School (Denmark), Alliance Manchester Business School (UK), IMD Business School and University of St Gallen (Switzerland), IE Business School and IESE Business School GEMBA (Spain), Tsinghua University (China), BI Norwegian Business School (Norway), ESCP Europe (France) and Hult International Business School.

[SPONSORED CONTENT]