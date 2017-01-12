 Third consecutive loss for Hard Rock Café Copenhagen – The Post

Third consecutive loss for Hard Rock Café Copenhagen

As far as many Copenhageners are concerned, it’s the restaurant that left Tivoli and disappeared

Looking out onto the Metro wall for not much longer (photo: Dickelbers)
June 8th, 2018 2:44 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Hard Rock Café Copenhagen made a loss of 10.8 million kroner in 2017 – the third consecutive year it has finished in the red.

A report in BT suggests the public might have moved on from the iconic t-shirts and spareribs, but the answer lies in the figures.

A slight improvement
Since leaving its location at the corner of Tivoli on Vesterbrogade in view of the city’s main train station, the business has struggled – not only financially but to let people know where it is located.

In 2016, the restaurant made a loss of 14.7 million kroner, so the result does mark an improvement, while 2018 will be its last full year of operations ahead of the new Metro City Ring opening in July 2019.

Looking for new sales staff
It might not be related to the result, but Hard Rock Café Copenhagen is currently looking for a sales & marketing manager who must have “a drive to be extraordinary”.

While fluency in English is mandatory, a high level of Danish is not, although “multiple language abilities [are] a plus”.

