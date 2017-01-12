Today is the busiest day for grocery shopping in Denmark

Supermarkets across Denmark are likely to be crowded today as Wednesday before Easter tends to be the busiest day for grocery shopping, according to the country’s two largest supermarket chains Coop and Dansk Supermarked.

In 2015, Danes traded for 1.7 billion kroner with their credit cards in grocery stores on the day before Maudy Thursday and last year their purchases amounted to 1.6 billion kroner, reported the digital payment provider Nets.