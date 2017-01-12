 Trump tariffs a major threat to Danish exports – The Post

Trump tariffs a major threat to Danish exports

Dansk Industri estimates that 700 million kroner could be on the line

There’s a lot of business on the line (photo: Pixabay)
October 3rd, 2019 10:04 am| by Christian W

Apparently, US trade wrath isn’t just reserved for China.

Danish business is reeling from the news that US President Donald Trump has levelled trade tariffs on European goods worth an estimated 51 billion kroner.

The confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI), estimates that the move could put 700 million kroner’s worth of Danish exports in the firing line.

“A few months ago, the US made public lists of goods that it is considering going after and Danish exports stood to be impacted by at least 700 million kroner. Food products – such as dairy products, fish and biscuits – look to be the hardest hit,” said Peter Thagesen, DI’s head of international market policy.

READ ALSO: Danish PM bitterly disappointed in new US tariffs

Everyone stands to lose
Thagesen went on to say that he fears the transatlantic co-operation will only continue to deteriorate, particularly given that there is a risk of further tariffs being in the pipeline for cars and car parts from the EU in the near future.

The latest trade conflict stems from this week’s World Trade Organisation (WTO) verdict that ruled in favour of the US in the case involving the French aeroplane producer Airbus illegally receiving EU funding.

Interestingly, WTO is also looking into whether US aviation producer Boeing was also given illicit state funds and, if that is found to be the case, WTO will approve the EU to levy tariffs on US products. But DI, for one, hopes a solution without any tariffs can be found.

“The US is one of our most important export markets, and it is clearly in Denmark’s interest to maintain a strong transatlantic relationship,” said Thagesen.

“So we hope the authorities will soon reach a solution that avoids a trade conflict that everyone loses in.”

Related News



Latest News

General
Copenhagen among ‘smartest’ cities in the world
International
International Round-Up: Danish ’Dannebrog’ F-16 rebuffs Russian spy plane
News
Science Round-Up: Long in the tooth, but still cutting it
Business
Trump tariffs a major threat to Danish exports

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved