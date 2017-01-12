Ukraine could become lucrative export market for Denmark

In connection with the official visit to Denmark by Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko, the Danish confederation for industry, Dansk Industri (DI), contends the eastern European nation holds a lot of promise for Danish exports.

Aside from meeting with Queen Margrethe II today, Poroshenko also discussed a number of topics with DI head Karsten Dybvad, including Denmark’s stronghold sectors, such as food products, green tech and health.