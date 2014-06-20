Contact us Advertise with us

US pension funds involved in billion kroner SKAT fraud

Companies reportedly involved in speculative financial transactions led by Solo Capital Partners

12-3 billion kroner is missing (photo: Pixabay) 12-3 billion kroner is missing (photo: Pixabay)
September 9th, 2016 9:48 am| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Part of the 12.3 billion kroner defrauded from the Danish tax authority SKAT has ended up in US pension funds, according to national broadcaster DR Nyheder.

The pension funds have reportedly hired the Danish law firm Lundgrens in Hellerup to clear up their role in the case.

“It’s interesting if the pension funds have received money that should have remained in the Danish state coffers,” Lars Krull, a financial sector expert at Aalborg University, told DR Nyheder.



“We expect pension funds to behave properly.”

READ MORE: London financiers suspected of defrauding the Danish tax system

Shah me the money
The US pension funds were reportedly customers of the now-closed British hedge fund Solo Capital Partners, which was owned by the central suspect in the case, the British businessman Sanjay Shah.

Shah, who is currently in Dubai, is suspected of orchestrating the massive fraud, which began in 2012 and continued until last summer.

According to DR Nyheder, the US pension funds took part in a series of aggressive and speculative financial transactions led by Solo Capital Partners – including trading shares in Danish companies such as Maersk, Novo Nordisk and TDC with the sole purpose of getting the withholding tax refunded from SKAT.

“There is no doubt that if there are several of them that have applied to get the same withholding tax refunded, and there is only one that is permitted to do so, then it’s straight up fraud against the Danish state,” said Krull.

It is unclear how much of the 12.3 billion kroner has ended up in the US pension funds, and Lundgrens does not wish to comment on the case.

But SKAT has previously revealed that a total of 132 firms in the US and Malaysia were involved in the fraud, although it was not clear until now that US pension funds were part of it.

Related Posts


Latest News

"We're off to Tivoli!" (photo: iStock)
Mid-September Events: Every dog has his day
12-3 billion kroner is missing (photo: Pixabay)
US pension funds involved in billion kroner SKAT fraud
More people, more McDonald's, more energy demands (photo: Executioner)
Denmark well placed to help Pakistan deal with energy crisis
Many quality products waiting to exchange hands (photo: iStock)
Mid-September Events: A design market like no other
The crash occurred near some roadworks (photo: Albert Bridge)
Motorcyclist dead after solo wreck on Hillerød motorway
Flared trousers will be making a temporary comeback (photo: Deutsche Fotothek)
Sounds of the suburbs and sideburns in the Seventies

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved