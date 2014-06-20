Part of the 12.3 billion kroner defrauded from the Danish tax authority SKAT has ended up in US pension funds, according to national broadcaster DR Nyheder.

The pension funds have reportedly hired the Danish law firm Lundgrens in Hellerup to clear up their role in the case.

“It’s interesting if the pension funds have received money that should have remained in the Danish state coffers,” Lars Krull, a financial sector expert at Aalborg University, told DR Nyheder.