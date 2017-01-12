 Vestas part of groundbreaking Australian hybrid plant – The Post

Vestas part of groundbreaking Australian hybrid plant

The Kennedy Energy Park Phase 1 plant will cater to wind and solar energy, as well as Li Ion battery storage

Flinders Shire is an optimal location for solar and wind resources (photo: Windlab)
October 20th, 2017 1:38 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish wind turbine producer Vestas will be part of a new hybrid energy plant that produces wind and solar energy and utilises Li Ion battery storage.

The new plant, Kennedy Energy Park Phase 1, will be located in Australia. It has been developed by Winlab, Australia’s largest company within sustainable energy development.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to join Windlab on this project, which places Vestas at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions and is a testament to how we are providing solutions that make renewable energy more cost-competitive and grid compliant,” said Johnny Thomsen, the senior vice president of production management at Vestas.

“With 35 years of experience in meeting complex grid requirements and developing advanced power plant controllers, Vestas has the foundation to also lead the way in hybrid solutions.”

READ MORE: Vestas and Tesla linking up on wind energy storage development

Constant source
By combining wind and solar energy, the plant aims to deliver a more constant demand-driven energy production.

Among other things, Vestas has been charged with developing the plant’s control system and providing a 15-year management service, including scheduled maintenance for solar panels, battery storage units and electrical systems.

The plant, which will be located in Flinders Shire in northeast Australia, is expected to be operational by the end of 2018. It is the first phase of a proposed 1,200 MW project.

The revelation comes a little over a month after the announcement that Vestas will team up with electric car producer Tesla to develop a new solution to store wind energy.

Related News



Latest News

Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: Tantamount and trivial
National
People increasingly prefer to die at home, study shows
National
Research indicates that more play really does make Jack a less-dull boy
News
Danish biologist alarmed: Insects dying off in droves in Germany

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved