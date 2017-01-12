Vestas part of groundbreaking Australian hybrid plant

Danish wind turbine producer Vestas will be part of a new hybrid energy plant that produces wind and solar energy and utilises Li Ion battery storage.

The new plant, Kennedy Energy Park Phase 1, will be located in Australia. It has been developed by Winlab, Australia’s largest company within sustainable energy development.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to join Windlab on this project, which places Vestas at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions and is a testament to how we are providing solutions that make renewable energy more cost-competitive and grid compliant,” said Johnny Thomsen, the senior vice president of production management at Vestas.

“With 35 years of experience in meeting complex grid requirements and developing advanced power plant controllers, Vestas has the foundation to also lead the way in hybrid solutions.”

READ MORE: Vestas and Tesla linking up on wind energy storage development

Constant source

By combining wind and solar energy, the plant aims to deliver a more constant demand-driven energy production.

Among other things, Vestas has been charged with developing the plant’s control system and providing a 15-year management service, including scheduled maintenance for solar panels, battery storage units and electrical systems.

The plant, which will be located in Flinders Shire in northeast Australia, is expected to be operational by the end of 2018. It is the first phase of a proposed 1,200 MW project.

The revelation comes a little over a month after the announcement that Vestas will team up with electric car producer Tesla to develop a new solution to store wind energy.