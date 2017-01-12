Vestas secures biggest order in company history

In what has been heralded as the biggest order in the company’s history, the Danish wind turbine producer Vestas has signed a 950 MW deal for a project in Scotland.

The agreement involves MHI Vestas supplying the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm project with 100 V164-9.5 MW turbines, as well as providing 15 years of service.

“We are pleased that Moray East has reached a financial close. With the signing of the firm order, we can accelerate preparations for our company’s largest MW project to date,” said Philippe Kavafyan, the CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

“Installing the world’s most powerful commercial turbine, the V164-9.5 MW, in Moray Firth means more local, clean energy jobs in Scotland and across the UK, including our most recent expansion of blade production on the Isle of Wight.”

Heavy hitters

The wind farm will be situated 22 km off the Scottish coast.

MHI Vestas is jointly owned by Vestas and the Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The company was set up back in 2013.

Other deals

In related news, Vestas has also secured orders in Greece and the US in recent days.

On December 5, the wind giant signed a 106 MW order regarding the supply of several types of turbines to several sites in Greece, and in late November a 220 MW deal was reached in the US.