Vestas wins first order in Honduras

Danish wind turbine manufacturer has also signed multiple new contracts in the US and Germany

More Vestas' wind turbines will grow around the world in 2017 (photo: iStock)
December 29th, 2016 4:52 pm| by Lucie Rychla
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, has won its first order in Honduras and recently signed more new contracts in Germany and the US.

The order from Honduras totals 59 MW and the contract includes the supply and installation of the wind turbines as well as the electrical and civil works, substation, construction of access roads and a 15-year service.

Honduras is the second new market for Vestas this year after the company won a 56 MW order from Poland in January.



The project in Central America will kick-off in the first quarter of 2017.

READ MORE: Vestas and DTU testing multi-rotor wind turbine

Citizen-owned wind park
The company has also received a 30 MW order with a 20-year service contract from citizen-owned wind power plant in northern Germany.

The order is for a repowering project that consists of nine turbines that will be installed at the town of Friedrich-Wilhelm-Lübke-Koog in Schleswig-Holstein, close to the North Sea.

The town is home of the first citizen-owned wind park in Germany, which was created in 1991.

Some 95 percent of Lübke Koog’s residents will take part in the project once it is finished.

READ MORE: Vestas to sign a record-setting deal with Egypt

More orders in the US
Vestas has also received multiple orders from US customers whose names have not been disclosed.

Overall, the orders are for 541 MW turbine components that will be produced at Vestas’ Colorado factories.

One of the US orders (140 MW) is from BHE Renewables, which is building a 400 MW Grande Prairie project – the largest wind park in Nebraska.

