The Danish wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, has won its first order in Honduras and recently signed more new contracts in Germany and the US.

The order from Honduras totals 59 MW and the contract includes the supply and installation of the wind turbines as well as the electrical and civil works, substation, construction of access roads and a 15-year service.

Honduras is the second new market for Vestas this year after the company won a 56 MW order from Poland in January.