Vote to get Lego to make the 30th anniversary set of Seinfeld

Can it really be 30 years since Jerry, George, Kramer and Elaine hit our screens? The first of 173 episodes was broadcast on 5 July 1989 and the rest is history

Well, Lego Ideas has noticed, and it is proposing a 30-year anniversary set to mark the birthday of the beloved 1990s sitcom – but only if you vote for it!

What’s in the set?

The set will contain approximately 900 Lego pieces to recreate Jerry’s Manhattan apartment, along with five mini figures: Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, Cosmo Kramer and Newman.

The idea is that you can recreate your favourite scenes from the comedy classic and immerse yourself deep in nostalgia.

Show some support

The Lego adaption is a project from designer Brent Waller and currently has around 2,044 supporters.

With July 5 just around the corner, Seinfeld fans just have 8 days to vote for the idea – only then will it become a reality.

Show your support here.