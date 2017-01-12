Worth leaving the office for! ESPC conference confirmed at Bella Center in late November

From November 26-29, more than 2,000 professionals will gather at Copenhagen’s Bella Center for the European SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure Conference (ESPC).

Now in its seventh year and hosted for the second time in Denmark, this four-day event includes more than 150+ expert sessions from Microsoft-certified MVPs, MCMs and the very best in the field. There will be nine full-day tutorials, six inspirational keynotes and more than 80 exhibitors.

Three tracks

The program is organised across three tracks – Developer, IT Pro, and Business – with topics relevant whether you are all in the cloud, on premises, or combining capabilities in a hybrid environment.

There are also extended sessions on the broader Office 365 landscape as well as Azure development. You can see the newest developments in SharePoint and learn best practices from the field.

This year’s program acts as a guide to help attendees navigate the technology that is going to enable organisational change. More than ever, every organisation is a software organisation.

New models

Every month sees examples of traditional practices and models being radically improved by applying the power of technology to rethink how patterns and practices function. Organisations need to adapt these technologies to best fit their value models, their customers and their work styles to achieve these breakthroughs.

SharePoint, Office 365, and Azure provide extensive honed tools to support organisational change, but we are all called upon to tailor and adapt these tools to achieve the best outcomes for ourselves and for our organisation.

Keynote draws

On Tuesday November 27, Microsoft’s corporate vice president Jeff Teper will open the conference, delivering a keynote on ‘Content Collaboration in the Modern Workplace’. Teper leads the team responsible for Office, SharePoint & OneDrive.

The keynote stage will be a major draw this year with Dona Sarkar, Arpan Shah, Paula Januszkiewicz, Vesa Juvonen, and Jennifer Stirrup giving expert insight into topics such as SharePoint, Microsoft 365 & The Modern Workplace, Office 365 Solutions, AI, Cybersecurity, Azure and running your own insider program.

ESPC18 will feature over 120 speakers from across the globe including 81 MVPs, 16 MCMs, 19 RDs – the very best speakers in their field presenting on key topics.

A unique opportunity

With over 800 companies and sponsors attending you have a unique opportunity within Europe to meet with global leading solution providers and network with some of the biggest brands in Europe – all working on the same projects and dealing with the same challenges as you are.

The best SharePoint, Office 365 & Azure knowledge in the world will be in Copenhagen. Don’t miss it!

The conference, which began in Germany in 2011, has travelled through Scandinavia to Spain and most recently to Dublin in 2017.

“We felt it was time to bring it back to Copenhagen,” said general manager Tracy O’Connell.

“Our delegates were calling for it to be in Copenhagen. There is such a thriving tech scene here, plus it holds such an appeal to people who want to experience the fun and social side that happens alongside big conferences like this. With all this in mind Copenhagen was the ideal place to bring the community together.”

Further information

The full program is available online at sharepointeurope.com and a limited number of tickets are available at sharepointeurope.com/pricing.