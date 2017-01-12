 By Jupiter! Danish public get to name massive planet – The Post

By Jupiter! Danish public get to name massive planet

Public invited to participate in naming of exoplanet and its star

HAT-P-29b (right) is comparable in size to Jupiter (photo: NASA)
June 3rd, 2019 12:21 pm| by Christian W

As part of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) celebrating its centenary this year, Denmark has been given the opportunity to rechristen an exoplanet  discovered in 2011, as well as the star it orbits around.

Provisionally known as HAT-P-29b, it is a 1,150-degree hot planet about the size of Jupiter.

Name should be evocative of Denmark
The Danish public has been given the green light to send in recommendations – both for the planet and its star, HAT-P-29.

“A good name for an exoplanet is short, one-worded and can be pronounced in Danish. It mustn’t be naughty and we’d rather not have names of pets,” Ole Knudsen, the Danish representative at IAU, told TV2 News.

“You should feel something for it as a Dane and it can’t be commercial or the name of a living individual.”

READ ALSO: The planet-gazer who was too polite to piss in Prague

Ode to Tycho Brahe?
From June 6, the public can send in name bids at danmarksplaneten.dk and a committee will choose the three best proposals for everyone to vote on this autumn. The winning name will be revealed in the beginning of December.

Neither the exoplanet nor its star can be seen by the naked eye, but according to Knudsen, it can be viewed using a reasonably large telescope.

As part of the centennial celebrations, IAU member states will name the over 4,000 exoplanets that have been discovered. The names will be part of future star catalogues.

