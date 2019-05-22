 Cancer treatment deficiencies may lead to further charges – The Post

Cancer treatment deficiencies may lead to further charges

Police are still investigating the health authorities in Region Zealand and the full extent of the scandal is still unknown

Procedural deficiencies in breast cancer screenings can be fatal (photo: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brannon Deugan)
May 15th, 2019 5:18 pm| by Edward Owen

Charges have been brought against senior executives following the exposure of procedural deficiencies at Ringsted Hospital concerning breast cancer screenings.

The case relates to the period between 2013 and 2017. Due to the volume of information and material being investigated, it is unclear exactly how many regional employees may eventually be charged.  

Defective procedure 
So far it is clear that national guidelines were not followed for breast cancer tests at the hospital. An investigation of 9,400 records has revealed over 300 cases of women being cleared who were later found to have breast cancer. 

The guidelines stipulate that patients referred to the hospital by a GP with suspected breast cancer should have an ultrasound scan, which can typically provide a more detailed analysis than the single mammogram they actually received.

The case began when a senior doctor at Ringsted Hospital contacted the authorities. In February, it cost Vagn Bach, the CEO of the hospital, his job.

According to Jesper Fisker, the head of the cancer organisation Kræftens Bekæmpelse, the region faces a rather uphill task in rebuilding confidence.

Region helping police 
Region Zealand has pledged its full co-operation with the police.

We will help police all we can with the investigation they have in progress. We only have one aim, and that is to get this extremely tragic case properly illuminated,” Heino Knudsen, the head of Region Zealand, told DR Nyheder.

Related News



