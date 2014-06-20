Since residents of the freetown Christiania took matters into their own hands and ripped down the cannabis stands on Pusher Street, it appears that dealers are plying their trade in other parts of Copenhagen, like nearby Christianshavn and Nørrebro.

“The market has moved into the area around Christiania,” Tommy Laursen from social action group SSP Copenhagen told DR Nyheder.

Nørrebro residents have also observed that marijuana sales in their neighbourhood have increased.