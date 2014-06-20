In the office we know them as gold-dust and Facebook fodder. It’s the post guaranteed to break the internet every time we press ‘publish’.

“Watch the Northern Lights tonight,” promises the headline. “Just make sure you’re somewhere dark with clear clouds” – which immediately eliminates 99.9 percent of our audience in Denmark.

Baldur’s here to help

But just in case you do get lucky, the Icelandic photographer Baldur Kristjáns has put together a handy tutorial (see below) about how to make the most of your opportunity.