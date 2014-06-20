In the office we know them as gold-dust and Facebook fodder. It’s the post guaranteed to break the internet every time we press ‘publish’.
“Watch the Northern Lights tonight,” promises the headline. “Just make sure you’re somewhere dark with clear clouds” – which immediately eliminates 99.9 percent of our audience in Denmark.
Baldur’s here to help
But just in case you do get lucky, the Icelandic photographer Baldur Kristjáns has put together a handy tutorial (see below) about how to make the most of your opportunity.
Kristjáns quit economics just three weeks into university studies. We didn’t ask if it coincided with the financial crisis, or if he caused it, but we reckon you’re in safe hands with this advice!
Back to school!
The tutorial is part of an autumn school term package presented by Inspired By Iceland in association with ‘Iceland Academy’, which offers insider advice and knowledge to tourists visiting the island.
With the Northern Lights season just about to commence – once we’ve got shot of this beastly heatwave – it couldn’t be better timed to help you start prepping.
