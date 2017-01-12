 Carla Sands confirmed as new US ambassador to Denmark – The Post

Carla Sands confirmed as new US ambassador to Denmark

Still unknown when former actress will arrive in Copenhagen

Carla Sands at the Senate hearing (photo: US Senate Foreign Relations Committee )
November 7th, 2017 10:14 am| by Christian W
As reported in September, the investment banker and former actress Carla Sands will indeed become the next US ambassador to Denmark.

According to the US chamber of commerce in Denmark, AmCham Denmark, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed Sands on November 2.

“This is an important time for Europe and Denmark. The aftershocks of Brexit combined with the threats of terrorism and Russia’s aggressive actions make it clear that we must work with our allies like Denmark to face these challenges together in a united way,” Sands said in her statement to the Senate.

“Of course, there may be issues on which our two countries do not totally agree. However, our shared appreciation for freedom, security and opportunity give us a mutual destination guiding us in our relationship moving forward.”

No ETA yet
Sands was originally nominated by president Donald Trump in early September. Her arrival date in Denmark has yet to be revealed.

