Carla Sands confirmed as new US ambassador to Denmark

As reported in September, the investment banker and former actress Carla Sands will indeed become the next US ambassador to Denmark.

According to the US chamber of commerce in Denmark, AmCham Denmark, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed Sands on November 2.

“This is an important time for Europe and Denmark. The aftershocks of Brexit combined with the threats of terrorism and Russia’s aggressive actions make it clear that we must work with our allies like Denmark to face these challenges together in a united way,” Sands said in her statement to the Senate.

“Of course, there may be issues on which our two countries do not totally agree. However, our shared appreciation for freedom, security and opportunity give us a mutual destination guiding us in our relationship moving forward.”

READ MORE: Investment banker and former actress to be named as US ambassador to Denmark

No ETA yet

Sands was originally nominated by president Donald Trump in early September. Her arrival date in Denmark has yet to be revealed.

Read her testimony to the Senate here or watch a video of her Senate hearing by clicking here.