Catalan separatist leader in Copenhagen: Spain wants him arrested

The Catalan separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont, has just arrived at Copenhagen Airport, despite the Spanish government calling for the Danes to arrest him so he can be extradited back to Spain.

Puigdemont is due to take part in a debate event at the University of Copenhagen at 14:00, and according to DR Nyheder he feels “very good” about being in Denmark despite the arrest threat.

Puigdemont has been living in exile in Belgium after fleeing Spain in October in the wake of Catalonia’s vote for independence – which Spain declared to be illegal.

Wanted in Spain

Despite under 50 percent of Catalonians voting, the Catalan Parliament still declared Catalonia independent – which prompted the Spanish government in Madrid to dissolve the Catalan Parliament.

A European arrest warrant was then issued for Puigdemont, and although it was lifted again on December 5, there is still a warrant out for Puigdemont’s arrest in Spain.

The Catalan leader’s trip to Copenhagen is his first since he fled to Belgium.