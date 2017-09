The Catalan National Assembly in Denmark and the Catalan advocacy group Catalans DK have organised a demonstration in the wake of an independence referendum on October 1 that the Spanish government has declared illegal and wants to stop. The demonstration will be held on Sunday 24 September from 12:00 to 13:00 at Bertel Thorvaldsens Plads Square in Copenhagen. According to their Facebook page, about 90 people have signed up to attend, while another 130 have indicated an interest in attending.



The Spanish government has recently cracked down hard on the leading figures of the Catalan independence movement, detaining a number of high-profile Catalan officials and raiding regional government offices.

READ MORE: Danish PM laments Barcelona terror attack

Scandi demos

On the Facebook page, the organisers indicated that the demonstration will be a platform from which to “express our disagreement with the repressive judiciary response by the Spanish government; request the Spanish government to negotiate with the Catalan government to ensure Catalans are called to a referendum to decide their political future; and adhere to the open letter that 17 elected members of the Danish Parliament, Folketinget, are sent to the Spanish government on September 15”.

Similar demonstrations will also be held in other Scandinavian cities, such as Stockholm, Oslo and Gothenburg.