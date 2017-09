French police do not believe that motive is terrorism-related

A woman currently enrolled at Copenhagen Business School (CBS) was among the victims of an acid attack in Marseille yesterday. Kesley Kosten, an exchange student from the US, is among four American students recovering after a 41-year-old woman attacked them with acid. The French police have described the woman as being disturbed and do not believe the incident is related to terrorism.



“The students were identified as BC juniors Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, and Michelle Krug, who are enrolled on Boston College’s Paris program, and junior Kesley Kosten, who is a student at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark,” wrote Boston College university in a press release.

Facial damage

The four women are all enrolled at Boston College, and while Kosten is doing her exchange in Copenhagen, the other three are doing their exchanges in Paris.

The acid attack reportedly took place on Sunday morning outside Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles, the central train station in the city.

Two of the women sustained damage to the face caused by the corrosive substance, and one has possibly suffered eye damage. The four, who are all in their 20s, were admitted to hospital and have since been released.

It’s not the first time that US students in Denmark have been involved in such an incident. Earlier this year, two US exchange students from DIS in Copenhagen were killed in Copenhagen Harbour after their rental boat was rammed by a jetski.