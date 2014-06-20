Contact us Advertise with us

Century old Danish ship graveyard vandalised

Many of the sunken ships from the Battle of Jutland during the First World War have been ravaged for their metals

HMS Warspite and Malaya were two of the ships involved in the Battle of Jutland (photo: Unknown) HMS Warspite and Malaya were two of the ships involved in the Battle of Jutland (photo: Unknown)
September 20th, 2016 3:30 pm| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Historic shipwrecks from one of history’s greatest naval battles, the Battle of Jutland, which took place just off the coast of Denmark, are being decimated by divers that are stealing the valuable metal from the ships, according to the British newspaper the Guardian.

The devastation that a former head of the British Navy described as “vandalism” was discovered and recorded by marine archaeologist and professor Innes McCartney, who has studied the wrecks along with divers from the Danish museum Sea War Museum in Jutland.

Valuable scrap
According to the professor and the museum, 16 of the 24 wrecks known from the battle have been damaged by unwanted guests.



Rasmus Normann Andersen, a board member of Sea War Museum said that the damage was most likely done by scavengers in the scrap metal business who steal the metals from the ships, melt it down, and sell it. One brass propeller can be worth over half a million kroner.

“We think it’s a shame,” Andersen told DR Nyhder. “Our cultural heritage should not be turned into scrap. History is being destroyed.”

Grave-robbing
The situation has caused particular outcry in the UK, where the desecration of the sunken ships is considered grave-robbing.

READ MORE: Memorial park in Denmark to commemorate historic naval battle

Under British law, British ships sunk during the battle in which 6,000 Britons died have the same legal status as graveyards.

The former head of the British Navy, Lord Boyce, has asked the British defence ministry to examine the case.

Related Posts


Latest News

Who makes the best shawarma in Nørrebro? Find out this Saturday. (photo: cyclonebill)
Danish neighbourhood searches for the best shawarma
Fårup Sommerland keeps on impressing (photo: Fårup Sommerland)
Danish amusement park among top in Europe
HMS Warspite and Malaya were two of the ships involved in the Battle of Jutland (photo: Unknown)
Century old Danish ship graveyard vandalised
Søren Pind is stepping up the mobile phone sinner hunt (photo: Søren Pind)
Government looking to block mobile phone signals in prisons
Police are still looking for the perpetrators (photo: iStock)
Father injured by stone thrown from bridge out of coma
Kristian Jensen speaking in New York (photo: Clean Cookstoves)
Princess Mary helps launch new campaign for women’s health

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved