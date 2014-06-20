Historic shipwrecks from one of history’s greatest naval battles, the Battle of Jutland, which took place just off the coast of Denmark, are being decimated by divers that are stealing the valuable metal from the ships, according to the British newspaper the Guardian.

The devastation that a former head of the British Navy described as “vandalism” was discovered and recorded by marine archaeologist and professor Innes McCartney, who has studied the wrecks along with divers from the Danish museum Sea War Museum in Jutland.

Valuable scrap

According to the professor and the museum, 16 of the 24 wrecks known from the battle have been damaged by unwanted guests.