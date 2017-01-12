 Changing media landscape: More Danes streaming and listening to podcasts – The Post

Changing media landscape: More Danes streaming and listening to podcasts

Big national and international players have bigger presence on Danish market

Digital Danes increasingly turning away from traditional media (photo: Pixabay)
October 16th, 2019 3:01 pm| by Christian W

The new report ‘Rapportering om mediernes udvikling i Danmark 2019’, published annually by the Palace and Culture Agency, has revealed a number of developments in the Danish media landscape.

Among the key findings are declines in television and radio consumption, while there has been an increase in the consumption of digital and mobile platforms, such as streaming and podcasts.

“Technological development has made media consumable in new ways and they are accessible to a greater portion of the public,” said Morten Lautrup-Larsen, the deputy head of the Palace and Culture Agency.

“98 percent of Danes aged 12 or over had access to internet in 2018 and 90 percent of internet users sued it daily or almost daily. Due to few Danes finding modern technology a concern, the development of media usage occurs at a rapid rate.”

Key findings:


– The share of homes without a TV or a TV signal increased by 12 percentage points between 2010 and 2018, but 75 percent of Danes still watch traditional TV on a weekly basis

– Between 2017 and 2018, there was a 3 percentage point increase in the number of Danes who stream on a weekly basis

– The daily radio consumption of Danes fell by 4 minutes from 2017-2018, while podcast consumption is up significantly. In 2018, 49 percent of the population listened to a podcast

– More Danes now get their news from a website than a printed daily newspaper, the first time that fewer people (aged 12 or over) read newspapers (1.624 million) on a daily basis, compared to online content (1,916,000)

– 16 out of 32 daily newspapers lost over 10 percent of readership in 2018 and only three smaller publications (Vejle Amts Folkeblad/Fredericia Dagblad, Randers Amtsavis and Kristeligt Dagblad) saw an increase

– Nearly all the dailies have more online readers than print readers and the four media with the most weekly readers are tv2.dk, dr.dk, BT and Ekstra Bladet

– In 2017, the average Danish home spent 18,486 kroner on media-related consumption, such as TV subscriptions, streaming services, newspapers, mobile phone services and audio-visual equipment. That’s 810 kroner less than in 2016

– The Danish media market is increasingly dominated by big national and international players, which accounted for 68 percent of the generated revenue in 2017. International players like Google and Facebook have had an increased influence on the Danish media landscape and 61 percent of Danish online advertising revenue was generated by the two media giants in 2018 – 3 percentage points more than in 2017

