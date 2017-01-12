 Children marked for life by poverty, study shows – The Post

Children marked for life by poverty, study shows

Living in poverty, even for a short time, has a greater effect on children that had hitherto been thought

The legacy of poverty seems to follow people all their lives (photo: pxhere)
March 12th, 2018 9:46 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new study carried out by Rune Vammen Lesner, an associate professor at Aarhus University, has established that children aged 13-15 are especially vulnerable to the effects of poverty.

READ ALSO: Poverty on the rise in Denmark

One year of poverty at that age will result in them earning 12 percent less in wages than the average worker as an adult.

Short education
The reason seems to be that children in this situation tend to study for a shorter period and enter the labour market earlier than their better-off peers, reports Dagbladet Information.

Although this area has been studied before, this is the first time that it has been possible to indicate the concrete causes.

“This is the first study I know of that proves that it is the fact that the children have grown up in poverty that leads to them doing badly as adults,” said Jonas Schytz Juul, analyst at the think-tank Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Concert Review & Video Q&A: Rapsody in groove
Denmark
Donkey Republic wants to put its bikes on the streets of Denmark’s capital
Activities
Concert review: Soul for sale – Bilal at Lille Vega
Denmark
Roskilde the first city to ‘go electric’ on the buses

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved