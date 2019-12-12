 China denies pressuring Faroe Islands over 5G network - The Post

China denies pressuring Faroe Islands over 5G network

Chinese ambassador to Denmark contends he only wants fair treatment for Huawei

December 12th, 2019 3:32 pm| by Roselyne Min

After encountering what he has interpreted as ‘cyber-bullying’ by the Danish media, Feng Tie, the Chinese ambassador to Denmark, has responded to allegations that he put pressure on the Faroese government to choose Huawei to provide its 5G network.

The Chinese embassy in Denmark tweeted that “the Chinese Ambassador to Denmark performed his normal duties when discussing with the Faroese government about the relations between two countries.”

The tweet also accused the US of bullying the Chinese company and therefore the Chinese ambassador had to ensure fair treatment.

“Huawei is a private company. It is also a Chinese company. When the US openly uses its state power to bully Huawei and blatantly threaten the Faroe Islands in Faroese and Danish newspapers, it is the duty of Chinese ambassador to ensure that Huawei gets fair and indiscriminate treatment in Denmark. The Ambassador did not make any threat, nor did he hear any such complaint from the Faroese side.”

Faroese backing
Bárður á Steig Nielsen, the Faroese de facto prime minister, has also denied having felt pressured by the Chinese ambassador.

“It’s a conversation between two countries and it’s not something the public needs to know about,” Nielsen told DR Nyheder.

However, when asked whether ‘the Chinese ambassador has told her that a future trade deal is at stake depending on who will deliver 5G to the Faroe Islands, Nielson could neither affirm nor deny.

“The only thing I have to say about it is that I have not felt threatened or pressured by the Chinese authorities” replied Neilson.

