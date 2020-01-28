China fury over Danish newspaper illustration  

Jyllands Posten newspaper, which famously attracted an immense backlash from the Muslim world for printing the Muhammad Cartoons in 2005, has once again ruffled international feathers.

This time it is over a drawing in Monday’s issue that depicted the Chinese flag with its five yellow stars replaced with images of coronaviruses – in light of the ongoing Wuhan virus outbreak in the country.

The Chinese Embassy in Copenhagen is not amused.

“Jyllands-Posten published a ‘satire drawing’ by Niels Bo Bojesen, which is an insult to China and hurts the feelings of the Chinese people,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.

“Without any sympathy or empathy, it has crossed the bottom line of civilised society and the ethical boundaries of free speech and offends human conscience.”

The embassy went on to demand a public apology from the Danish newspaper and the illustrator Bojesen.

Cultural differences

Jyllands-Posten’s editor-in-chief Jacob Nybroe, however, underlines that the newspaper would never make light of the situation in China, where the Wuhan virus has claimed the lives of over 100 people.

But an apology won’t be forthcoming.

“We can’t apologise for something we don’t believe is wrong. We have no intention of degrading or taunting and we don’t think the drawing does that,” Nybroe wrote in Jyllands-Posten.

“As far as I can see, it is a case of two different cultural understandings.”

PM Mette Frederiksen also touched on the drama today, stating that Denmark has freedom of speech – and that includes drawing.