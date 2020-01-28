 China opposed to evacuating Danes from infectious region - The Post

China opposed to evacuating Danes from infectious region

Chinese Foreign Ministry claims it has the backing of the World Health Organization over its stance to quarantine risky areas

Staff have been monitoring passengers’ body temperatures at Wuhan railway station in a bid to limit the outbreak (photo: Wikimedia/China News Service)
January 28th, 2020 3:21 pm| by Roselyne Min

Following the Danish health authority’s confident declaration in relation to the so-called Wuhan Virus last week, the Foreign Ministry yesterday evening announced updated travel advice for anyone going to China. 

Visiting China requires extra caution and unnecessary trips to the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located, are discouraged, it advised.

According to the ministry, the change has been made in accordance with the Chinese authorities’ comprehensive measures to curb the outbreak of the virus.

EU citizen evacuation
The ministry has told Danish citizens currently in China to stay in touch.

So far, there are reported to be 18 Danes in the Hubei province, and seven of them have appealed to be evacuated.

The ministry is on schedule to arrange an evacuation by plane as part of a joint European operation. It is expected to be operated by a French airline.

However, China isn’t too hospitable to the idea. The ministry’s state secretary, Erik Brøgger Rasmussen, is concerned there is only so much the ministry can help Danes in China do without the Chinese authorities’ permission.

“It is the authorities in China who decide on the area, so if they do not want to let foreigners leave the area, there are limits to what we can do,” Rasmussen told TV2.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the World Health Organization is opposed to evacuating foreigners from China, although this opinion has not yet been confirmed by the body.

Danish factory closing down in China
The Danish meat processing company Danish Crown has today announced that it will be temporarily closing its factory in China as some of its staff are being quarantined. The meat-producing plant opened in China just six months ago.

According to A4 nu, local authorities in the area close to Shanghai have decided that anyone who has been in certain parts of China in the past 14 days should be quarantined.

The company’s press officer, Jens Hansen, confirms that the closure is due to the quarantine as well as the Chinese New Year.

“We have decided to close the factory as we will be missing some staff. It’s also because there has been the Chinese New Year, during which a lot of staff take days off,” said Hansen.

However Hansen is confident that the factory will be able to reopen on Monday February 4.

 

