Chinese ambassador to Denmark: The US is the biggest factor of uncertainty in global affairs

The Cold War has been over for 30 years, yet some US politicians still cling to its mentality. The Cold War was a rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union for the hegemonic dominance of the world. Now the United States seems to need a scapegoat, a new enemy, and even a second Cold War.

To maintain its hegemonic power and advance its selfish interests, the United States has never hesitated to slander, to bully or even to start a war. Statistics tell us the United States has been involved in over 200 wars in the 243 years since its founding. Most of them were offensive. It even used fabricated intelligence to justify the invasion of Iraq, which resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians. And don’t forget, Saddam Hussein was once a staunch ally of the United States, and it was US policies in Afghanistan that helped to create Osama bin Laden.

When China joins the world’s people in addressing climate change, the United States withdraws from the Paris Agreement. When China and other countries work for peace, the United States walks away from the hard-won Iranian nuclear deal. When China helps developing countries to build roads and bridges, the United States erects walls and trade barriers. When China advocates a community of shared future for mankind, the United States declares “America First”. No wonder many people say: “China builds, America bombs.”

Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. The relationship between Huawei and the Chinese government is no different from the business-government relations in other countries. The Chinese government never requires Huawei to install backdoor or collect intelligence on other countries. In fact, the Chinese government asks companies to strictly abide by local laws when operating overseas. Huawei employs 180,000 people in more than 170 countries. Over 3 billion of the world’s population use Huawei’s products and services. Huawei is also a 4G partner of Denmark. So far not a single country, organisation, company or individual has produced any evidence showing that Huawei poses a threat. After years of review, the UK government, Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security and the European Commission did not find any backdoor in Huawei products. The US government uses its state power to target Huawei simply because the United States cannot bear to see that Huawei, not an American company, leads the 5G technology. The US moves have been opposed by countries around the world. No European country has completely barred Huawei from its market. Negotiations on a 5G co-operation between Huawei and a number of European countries are taking place, and some of them have made tangible progress. As the Chinese Ambassador, it is my duty to ensure that Huawei is treated fairly and without discrimination in Denmark. I did not threaten any Faroese politician during my meeting with them. Threatening and exerting pressure is not our way of conducting diplomatic activities, it is America’s way.

Before the United States slings mud at others, it should first take a look at itself in the mirror. Edward Snowden, the whistleblower, revealed the very depth of US surveillance. According to him, the US National Security Agency (NSA) made virtually every telephone company in America provide customers’ phone records to it. The NSA can also request user data from the companies, which are compelled by law to comply. The NSA has even spied on numerous world leaders and foreign governments, including specific targets such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Recently when a German official mentioned this eavesdropping again, the US was furious.

The hegemonic behavior of the United States has already undermined the world order and made the future of the world more unpredictable. The United States engages in unilateralism and protectionism, undermines multilateralism and has become the biggest factor of uncertainty in global affairs.