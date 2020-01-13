Chinese connection no coincidence as “Free Hong Kong” is scrawled on Little Mermaid

About 1 million tourists come to visit the Little Mermaid in Langelinie every year. Chinese tourists account for a large share of the number.

In fact, the little statue is so popular in China that in 2010 it was sent to the Shanghai 2010 World Expo as the centrepiece of the Danish pavilion.

It probably wasn’t a coincidence, therefore, when Denmark woke up today to discover that the Chinese tourist favourite has had the words “Free Hong Kong” painted on its rocky roost.

Copenhagen Police is unsure when the words were added. “We have searched the crime scene with dogs and are trying to find clues,” Jesper Frandsen, the chief at Copenhagen Police, told BT

Well used to vandalism

This is not the first time the statue has been subjected to vandalism.

Over the years, the statue has been a go-to petition platform for both domestic and international agendas.

In 1964 she was beheaded by the visual artist Jørgen Nash. In 1984, she had her arm cut off, and there was another decapitation in 1998. Paint has been poured on her several times. And in 2003 she was blown up using dynamite in connection with the two-year anniversary of 9/11.

