Chinese Embassy furious with statue outside Danish Parliament in support of HK protesters

The Chinese Embassy has had a busy couple of months.

It spent December fending off allegations that its ambassador Feng Tie put pressure on the Faroese government to favour Huawei as the supplier of the islands’ 5G network.

And last month it went into overdrive when a cartoon was published in Jyllands-Posten newspaper mocking the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese city Wuhan.

Its latest beef is a sculpture, which was erected outside Parliament on January 23 to draw attention to the situation in Hong Kong, where protests continue against the Chinese government.

Standing eight metres tall in Christiansborg Slotsplads outside the main entrance to Christiansborg, the sculpture was made by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt in “moral support” to the protesters.

(Even more) detrimental

Jyllands-Posten has documented the embassy’s outrage.

According to the newspaper, the embassy informed Copenhagen Municipality that the statue is “misleading in relation to the factual situation in Hong Kong and that the statue is regarded as an interference with internal Chinese conditions”.

It claimed the sculpture would be “detrimental to Danish-Chinese relations and the friendly relationship between the Chinese and Danish people”, adding that Chinese tourists would find the sculpture “particularly offensive” and that it might pose “a security risk”.

It is believed the embassy contacted the municipality on January 22 – a day before it was erected – suggesting it should withdraw the permit for the statue.

Politicians weigh in

Parliament’s former speaker, DF MP Pia Kjærsgaard, called the embassy’s behaviour “tiring”.

She told Jyllands-Posten that it was “amazing how they thought they could throw their weight around in matters concerning the country’s government”.

Jeppe Kofod told Jyllands-Posten that it was only right that the embassy had an opinion, “but that it must result in anything happening that is contrary to Danish law”.

The artwork has the necessary permit to remain in the square until April 2021.