Residents of Christiania have agreed to allow Copenhagen Police to install video surveillance on Pusher Street, where no-one (even tourists) has ever been permitted (unofficially) to take photos since 2004.

The announcement comes after two police officers and a civilian were shot on the street two weeks ago.

Police inspector Thorkild Fogde has called the decision “a landmark” and views it as a “turning point” in the history of the self-proclaimed autonomous neighbourhood.