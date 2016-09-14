In the wake of the shooting of two policemen and one civilian on Pusher Street in Christiania on Wednesday night, the residents of Copenhagen’s free state have torn down the cannabis booths on what is arguably the capital’s most infamous street.

Loads of citizens armed with tools and machinery turned up on Pusher Street at 09:00 this morning and began dismantling the various booths and structures the cannabis dealers used to sell their illegal goods and keep the authorities at bay. Even the iconic images that conveyed the prohibition of photo taking were removed and painted over.

“We have very few regulations out there. One of them is no weapons and no violence and this shooting was the final straw,” Hulda Mader, a spokesperson for Christiania, said according to DR Nyheder.